On its website, following a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking, flexible and targeted.

Market analysts expect the PBOC to keep policy relatively loose to support China's slowing economy as it deals with trade frictions with the United States and pressure from a multi-year deleveraging campaign.

