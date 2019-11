In a third-quarter policy report released on Saturday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) also said it will look to significantly lower real interest rates through reforms.

It said the weighted average lending rate fell 4 basis points in third quarter to 5.62%.

It also said it is looking at plans to switch the benchmark rate for existing loans to the new loan prime rate (LPR) that was launched in August.

