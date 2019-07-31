Log in
China central bank skips OMO as markets wait to see if it will follow Fed

07/31/2019 | 09:54pm EDT
Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank said it will skip open market operations on Thursday, but gave no sign of whether it will immediately follow an overnight interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said banking system liquidity was "reasonably ample", according to a statement posted on its website.

The Fed cut its benchmark rate on Wednesday, as expected, but the head of the U.S. central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy easing campaign to shore up the economy against risks including global weakness.

The interest rate on seven-day China reverse bond repurchase agreements via open market operations stood at 2.55 percent in the previous operation.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD -0.27% 3.71 End-of-day quote.3.05%
