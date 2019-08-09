China central bank to keep yuan stable, maintain prudent monetary policy

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, will guide financial institutions increasing medium to long term investment in manufacturing and private firms, it said in its second-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

The central bank also said it would support commercial banks to replenish capital via various channels including perpetual bond issue to enhance the economic capability of financial services.

