Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China central bank to keep yuan stable, maintain prudent monetary policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:34am EDT
Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday night that it would keep its yuan currency stable and maintain its prudent monetary policy to ensure financial stability in the world's second-largest economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, will guide financial institutions increasing medium to long term investment in manufacturing and private firms, it said in its second-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

The central bank also said it would support commercial banks to replenish capital via various channels including perpetual bond issue to enhance the economic capability of financial services.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by Alison Williams)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.57% 3.56 End-of-day quote.-1.94%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 7.0878 Delayed Quote.3.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aDaimler faces up to 1 billion euro diesel fine - Der Spiegel
RE
10:45aPatrick Sheehy Led British American Tobacco Into Insurance
DJ
10:41aBANK OF THAILAND : Performance of the Thai Banking System in the second Quarter of 2019
PU
10:41aCITY OF IOWA CITY IA : increases emissions goals to combat climate change
PU
10:36aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 09 August 2019
PU
10:35aFOREX : Overview - Week of August 5-9
10:34aChina central bank to keep yuan stable, maintain prudent monetary policy
RE
10:19aWall Street slips as Huawei report adds to trade concerns
RE
10:18aIn Argentina's wine country, vintners worry about recession - and trade deal
RE
10:17aTrump says U.S. economy 'handcuffed' by Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group