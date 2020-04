A batch of 267.4 billion yuan worth of one-year targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) is set to expire on the day.

Traders told Reuters that the central bank will roll over the TMLF on Friday.

Markets widely expect the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to lower the interest rate on the TMLF loans. A PBOC statement is due at 0145 GMT.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)