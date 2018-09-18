Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China commerce minister says U.S. unilateralism, protectionism will hurt global economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 05:33am CEST

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce minister told representatives of foreign firms on Monday that the United States' unilateralism and protectionism will impact both U.S. and China's interests and hurt the global economy.

China Commerce Minister Zhongshan told six multinational companies there was no winner in a trade war and that cooperation was the only correct choice, according to a statement posted on the commerce ministry's website on Tuesday.

China will accelerate its opening up and create a better business environment for companies, Zhong was quoted as saying.

Representatives of foreign firms that met with the commerce minister, which included Samsung Electronics Co, Toyota Motor Corp, HSBC Holdings and the Cohen Group, said they will continue to expand investment and cooperation in China, the commerce ministry said.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:27aOil prices drop as escalating U.S.-China trade war clouds demand outlook
RE
06:20aIndia delays imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods till Nov. 2
RE
06:20aJapan calls for early solution to U.S.-China trade war
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:15aJapan calls for early solution to U.S.-China trade war
RE
06:12aAudi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
RE
05:59aCHINA UNLIKELY TO SEND TRADE DELEGATION TO U.S. AFTER NEW TARIFFS : Scmp
RE
05:54aHeadwinds before takeoff for new Thai Airways team
RE
05:46aJapan fashion guru Maezawa lands first SpaceX moon flight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : Trump slaps tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, spares some consumer tech
3Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.