Han, speaking at the China Development Forum, reiterated that China will further deepen market-oriented reforms and open up its economy. He also said China's imports of goods are expected to exceed $12 trillion in the next five years.

China targets economic growth of between 6 percent and 6.5 percent for the year, compared with 6.6 percent growth last year.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)