Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China considering measures to adjust lending rates for companies - central bank official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 08:07pm EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is considering measures to drive adjustments in financial institutions' lending rates for companies to improve credit flow into the economy, the official English-language China Daily reported on Thursday, citing a central bank official.

Sun Guofeng, head of the People's Bank of China's monetary policy department, said that despite rising expectations of a central bank interest rate cut, it is "more urgent" to allow financial markets, rather than the PBOC, to determine lending rates.

Policymakers should assess domestic macroeconomic conditions to reduce financing costs before pursuing more interest rate reform, the paper said.

"We hope (policy fine-tuning) will not surprise the market when it is introduced," it quoted Sun as saying.

"The PBOC has good communication mechanisms with other central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank," Sun said, noting that communication with other countries is needed before introducing new policies or "creative monetary policy tools."

Chinese authorities have struggled to increase lending to try to boost China's slowing economy, which has been hit by weak domestic demand and the trade war with the United States. But they have shied away from aggressive easing, including benchmark interest rate cuts, amid concern that doing so could put pressure on China's yuan.

In 2018, China's economy grew 6.6 percent, its slowest pace in 28 years, weighed down by weak investment and faltering consumer confidence. Growth is expected to slow further to 6.3 percent this year.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08:07pChina considering measures to adjust lending rates for companies - central bank official
RE
11:20aUK watchdog tells commodity, bond traders to step up market surveillance
RE
06:09aBritish Government Bond Yields Fall After Latest Inflation Data
DJ
02/12Bundesbank's Jens Weidmann Says ECB's Bond Buys Could Jeopardize Its Independence
DJ
02/11Altria to tap European bond market to help fund Juul stake buy
RE
02/09BOND REPORT : 'Passion Budgeting' Lets You Keep What Matters Most Yet Still Fix Your Finances
DJ
02/08Despite strong jobs data, Bank of Canada seen keeping rates steady
RE
02/08ADB raises $100 million via maiden offshore peso-linked bonds
RE
02/08South Africa's Eskom bonds rise on Ramaphosa's pledge to split utility
RE
02/07Fed's Bullard Says No Need to Raise Rates Again -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
2OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
5SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts stable Q3 revenue amid ind..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.