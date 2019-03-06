Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China customs confirms Canada's Richardson suspended from canola imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 09:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A canola crop used for making cooking oil sits in full bloom near Fort Macleod

BEIJING (Reuters) - China confirmed on Thursday that it has suspended the clearance of canola imports from Canadian agribusiness Richardson International and said customs will step up inspections of Canadian canola until further notice.

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that customs officials had discovered pests in samples of canola imports from Canada. It said the problem with one company was "particularly serious," but did not name the firm.

In a statement on Thursday, China's General Administration of Customs named the firm as Richardson, the largest exporter of Canadian canola to China. Richardson said on Wednesday that its shipments met regulatory requirements.

The dispute over the quality of Canadian canola comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and Ottawa, following Canada's arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, who faces U.S. criminal charges.

Richardson's canola export registration was canceled on March 1, according to a customs document posted on the authority's website that day, and previously reported by Reuters.

In Thursday's statement, customs said several ports including Nanning, Dalian and Shenzhen had recently detected the fungus that causes blackleg disease as well as another harmful bacteria called Pseudomonas syringae in samples of Canadian canola.

It also named three other weeds that had been found recently in samples.

The latest measures were being taken to protect China's agriculture production and ecological safety, it added.

Canola, also known as rapeseed, is crushed in China to produce cooking oil and meal to feed pigs and fish. The most active rapeseed oil contract traded on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange has rallied since March 1, and is now at the highest level in 10 months.

As the dispute with Canada has escalated, China has detained two Canadians and on Monday accused one of them from stealing state secrets passed on to him from the other.

Last week, Meng's lawyers also said they were suing the Canadian government, its border agency and federal police, with allegations she was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27pShanghai Construction Group to build first phase of Tesla's Shanghai plant - media
RE
10:17pITTF INTERNATIONAL TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION : Twitter and ITTF renew live stream for 2019 Challenge Series
PU
10:12pNYPA NEW YORK POWER AUTHORITY : Releasing Water at Long Sault Dam
PU
10:05pSears is sued over 'Craftsman' brand
RE
10:02pNORTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Murphy's Law 2019 #16
PU
10:01pHuawei sues U.S. government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
RE
10:00pHuawei sues U.S. over curbs on Huawei equipment use
RE
10:00pHuawei sues U.S. government saying ban on its equipment is unconstitutional
RE
09:52pHyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
RE
09:52pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : China top feeder market for Vietnamese tourism
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran
5Sterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.