Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China cuts banks' reserve ratios by 100 bps as economy slows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:50am CET
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the ratio of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 100 basis points (bps), as it looks to reduce the risk of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

The cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) is the

first in 2019 and the fifth in a year by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) as the economy faces its weakest growth since the global financial crisis and mounting pressure from U.S. tariffs.

The reduction is being made in two equal stages, effective Jan. 15 and Jan. 25, the PBOC said. The reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) are currently 14.5 percent for large banks and 12.5 percent for smaller banks.

Further cuts in the RRR had been widely expected this year, especially after a spate of weak data in recent months showed China's economy was continuing to lose steam. The size of the move was on the upper end of market expectations. [ECILT/CN]

(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aEUROZONE : Core CPI Flash Estimate as estimates at 1.0%
05:00aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines, Indonesia jump as positive data lifts sentiment
RE
05:00aEUROZONE : PPI lower than estimates at -0.3%
05:00aEUROZONE : CPI Flash Estimate lower than estimates at 1.6%
04:59aMINISTRY OF RAILWAYS OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : announces recruitment for 13487 posts of Junior Engineers (JE), Junior Engineers (IT), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) & Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)
PU
04:59aESMA EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY : updates its Q&As on MiFID II and MiFIR transparency topics
PU
04:58aGerman politicians' data hacked, government cyber team in crisis meeting
RE
04:57aOil rises toward $57 on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
04:57aOil rises towards $57 on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
04:56aOil rises towards $57 on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.