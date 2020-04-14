Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China cuts medium-term borrowing costs by 20 basis points, steps up fight against pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 10:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

China's central bank on Wednesday cut the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions to the lowest level on record, in an attempt to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus health crisis.

The move should pave the way for a similar reduction to the country's benchmark loan prime rate (LPR), which will be announced on the 20th, to lower financing costs for companies hit by pandemic.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions <CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC> to 2.95%, the lowest level since the liquidity tool was introduced in September 2014, down 20 basis point from 3.15% previously.

The cut came largely in line with market expectations, as economists believe the central bank would keep its yield curve steady by lowering the MLF rate by the same margin as the cut to the 7-day reverse repo rate in late March.

And a lower MLF rate should incentivise commercial banks to reduce the lending benchmark, as the medium-term lending cost now serves as a guide for the LPR.

Global central banks have rolled out unprecedented stimulus measures in the past few weeks, cutting rates sharply and injecting trillions of dollars to backstop their economies as many countries have been put under tight lockdowns to contain the pandemic.

The PBOC said in a statement that it was injecting 100 billion yuan through the liquidity tool.

There is no MLF loans due to expire on the day, though a batch of 200 billion yuan worth of such loans is maturing on Friday.

Another 267.4 billion yuan worth of targeted medium-term lending facility loans are set to expire on April 24, with many traders expecting the central bank will them roll over and cut the interest rate accordingly.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, Lusha Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pChinese airlines report $4.8 billion loss in first quarter as virus erodes travel demand
RE
10:53pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia's tourism to take longer to recover from pandemic
PU
10:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Full text of Joint Statement of Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19
PU
10:37pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:29pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:28pMIZUHO BANK : arranges first project finance deal in Cambodia(PDF/18KB)
PU
10:19pAmazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
10:18pOil rises on bargain-hunting, hopes for stockpile purchases
RE
10:18pOil rises on bargain-hunting, hopes for stockpile purchases
RE
10:18pOil rises on bargain-hunting, hopes for stockpile purchases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
4NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American and Alaska als..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group