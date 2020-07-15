China daily crude steel output hits new record in June on robust demand

* June crude steel output at 91.58 mln T vs 92.27 mln T in
May
* Average daily output at 3.05 mln T vs 2.98 mln T a month
earlier
* Construction and manufacturing activity both robust -
analyst
BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China's daily crude steel
output rose 2.4% in June from a month earlier, official data
showed on Thursday, setting a second straight monthly record as
mills cranked up production on robust construction activity and
a pick-up in manufacturing.
Output in the world's top steel producer hit 91.58 million
tonnes last month, or 3.05 million tonnes a day, data from the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.
That was up on a daily average of 2.98 million tonnes in
May. Monthly output in May reached 92.27 tonnes, but the month
has an extra day compared with June.
June's output was up 4.5% from a year ago.
"The data was within our expectations," said Richard Lu,
senior analyst with CRU in Beijing. "Demand for both
construction and manufacturing used steel was robust last month
and enabled mills to enjoy decent profits overall, especially
for flat products."
Capacity utilisation rates at blast furnaces in 247 mills
across the country, compiled by consultancy Mysteel, were above
91.9% across the whole of last month and hit 93.42% in the last
week of June.
But Lu also warned that with more rains and floods since
late June, demand for construction materials could be
constrained.
The early arrival of the rainy season and heavier floods in
southern China this year have dented construction activity
recently, casting a shadow over steel inventories which have
begun to pile up since late-June after falling for 14
consecutive weeks.
For the first half of the year, China produced 499 million
tonnes of crude steel, up 1.4% from the same period in 2019, the
NBS data showed.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; editing by Richard
Pullin)