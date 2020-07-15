Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China daily crude steel output hits new record in June on robust demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 11:36pm EDT

* June crude steel output at 91.58 mln T vs 92.27 mln T in May

* Average daily output at 3.05 mln T vs 2.98 mln T a month earlier

* Construction and manufacturing activity both robust - analyst

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China's daily crude steel output rose 2.4% in June from a month earlier, official data showed on Thursday, setting a second straight monthly record as mills cranked up production on robust construction activity and a pick-up in manufacturing.

Output in the world's top steel producer hit 91.58 million tonnes last month, or 3.05 million tonnes a day, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

That was up on a daily average of 2.98 million tonnes in May. Monthly output in May reached 92.27 tonnes, but the month has an extra day compared with June.

June's output was up 4.5% from a year ago.

"The data was within our expectations," said Richard Lu, senior analyst with CRU in Beijing. "Demand for both construction and manufacturing used steel was robust last month and enabled mills to enjoy decent profits overall, especially for flat products."

Capacity utilisation rates at blast furnaces in 247 mills across the country, compiled by consultancy Mysteel, were above 91.9% across the whole of last month and hit 93.42% in the last week of June.

But Lu also warned that with more rains and floods since late June, demand for construction materials could be constrained.

The early arrival of the rainy season and heavier floods in southern China this year have dented construction activity recently, casting a shadow over steel inventories which have begun to pile up since late-June after falling for 14 consecutive weeks.

For the first half of the year, China produced 499 million tonnes of crude steel, up 1.4% from the same period in 2019, the NBS data showed. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44aAmericans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study
RE
12:42aDelayed tax day to bring revenue lift to cash-strapped U.S. states
RE
12:38aU.s. customs issues detention order on imports of goods made by malaysia's top glove corp units suspected of using forced labour
RE
12:36aChina's June property investment accelerates, home prices pick up
RE
12:31aIMF chief warns global economy 'not out of the woods,' dangers lurk
RE
12:31aThai finance minister resigns amid economic team shake-up
RE
12:31aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : FSDF Financial Statements 2019 2020
PU
12:27aJapan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo
RE
12:23aWheat eases from three-month peak, export talk limits losses
RE
12:21aTHE NEXT PHASE OF THE CRISIS : Further Action Needed for a Resilient Recovery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : TOP GLOVE BHD : U.S. Customs places detention order on imports of goods made by M..
2SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. : SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : Delivers 115kV XLPE Triplex Cable and Comp..
3MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. : MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC :. Announces NeuroPharm Inc. Commences PTSD C..
4INFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
5THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED : IT stocks lift Sensex, Nifty as virus cases near a million
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group