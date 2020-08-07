Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China demand fuels German export, production rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche install the windshield of a Porsche 911 at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen

Overall export demand, especially from China, helped Germany's manufacturers recover from the shock of the coronavirus lockdown for the second month running in June, though output was still well below the level of a year ago.

Industrial output from Europe's largest economy grew 8.9% on the month, fueled in part by a 14.9% increase in exports - the largest month-on-month increase in almost 30 years.

Germany's automotive industry recorded a 54.7% increase in output over the previous month, though volumes were still 20% lower than in February, the last month before the pandemic struck.

"In manufacturing, we're still 12% below the pre-crisis level," said LBBW's Jens-Oliver Niklasch. "Could industry recover from the corona collapse in just two months? Hard to believe, given the mood. But the glass is definitely more than half full."

An Ifo research institute survey underlined the sense of optimism: manufacturers expect expansion over the coming three months.

But the overall export recovery masked considerable differences among countries in different phases of the coronavirus pandemic.

China, the first country to be struck by the pandemic, bought 15.4% more from Europe's top exporter than in June 2019. But demand from the United States, which is still in the grip of a major outbreak, shrank 20.7%.

Trade relations with Britain, worse hit by the pandemic than most European countries and preparing for its commercial ties to be upended by departure from the European Union's internal market, were also hit. It bought 15.7% less from Germany than last June and sold 21% less to Germany.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Michelle Martin, Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aWorld stocks end four-day winning streak as U.S.-China tensions grow
RE
04:34aK-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment receives preliminary approval for IPO
RE
04:28aChina's Forex Reserves Rose $42.06 Billion in July
DJ
04:19aChina demand fuels German export, production rebound
RE
04:19aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Marked increase in counterfeit 10 and 20 banknotes
PU
04:05aExtending UK furlough would trap people in false hope, finance minister says
RE
04:00aSouth Africa's rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase
RE
03:54aEXCLUSIVE : Taiwan in talks to make first purchase of sophisticated U.S. drones - sources
RE
03:52aChina says it firmly opposes U.S. orders against TikTok, WeChat
RE
03:48aUK housing market saw 'mini-boom' in July, Halifax says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2CORBION NV : CORBION : Second Quarter
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
4OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : half-year financial report - Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA declined to EUR 45..
5EXCLUSIVE: BP poised to sell 'stranded assets' even if oil prices rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group