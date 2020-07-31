China donates another batch of medical equipment to Mauritius

GIS An Agreement for the reception of a donation of medical equipment from the People's Republic of China to Mauritius was signed, today, by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Sun Gongyi, and the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in Port Louis. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Kailesh Jagutpal, was present on this occasion.

In his address, the Health and Wellness Minister expressed his gratitude to the People's Republic of China for this additional contribution to Mauritius in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the batch of medical equipment which has been donated will without doubt allow Mauritius to further enhance its preparedness level as to the ongoing threat.

Moreover, Minister Jagutpal recalled that the strong bilateral ties between the two countries go beyond the establishment of diplomatic relations established in 1972. He expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations will keep on strengthening and, as soon as the Covid-19 situation is behind us, both countries will be able to explore new avenues to bounce back from the backlash of the pandemic.

For his part, Ambassador Gongyi underlined that the Covid-19 pandemic showed that unity and cooperation are the necessary tools in the fight against the pandemic. He further congratulated the Mauritian Government for having taken bold measures to mitigate the spread of the virus in the country, and praised Mauritian people who have shown discipline vis-à-vis imposed restrictions during the lockdown period.