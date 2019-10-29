Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China downplays Solomon island lease debacle, tells U.S. to stay out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:48am EDT
Chinese chefs walk past the national flags of China and the Solomon Islands before the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - There is nothing unusual about Chinese companies experiencing issues when investing in Pacific island states or elsewhere, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, after a rebuffed attempt by a Chinese firm to lease an island in the Solomons.

The Solomon Islands government said last week a deal signed by one of its provinces to lease the entire island of Tulagi to a Chinese company is unlawful and should be terminated, a move applauded by United States.

Details of the long-term lease between the Solomons' Central Province and China Sam Enterprise Group were made public shortly after the Pacific nation switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan in September. The shift was strongly criticised by the United States.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang noted there had been a "fair amount" of media attention on the case, and that is was their understanding the local government had not sought permission for the project from the central government.

China has always told its companies they must respect local laws and international rules when operating abroad, and that they were encouraging the Chinese company involved in this case to talk to the Solomons government to "appropriately" resolve the issue, he added.

"I'd like to say here that it is very normal for Chinese companies investing in or looking for commercial opportunities overseas, including in the Pacific island state region, to maybe have some issues in this process," Geng said.

The United States, however, was "abnormally excited" about this particular case, with even the U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper weighing in, looking to smear China's relationship with the region, he added.

"We no longer wonder at the sight of these cheap tricks, but can't help ask the Americans, do you really care about the interests of Pacific island states and their people? Or do you care more about your geopolitical interests? I think the U.S. side should give a clear answer."

Though tiny in land mass, Pacific islands such as Tulagi have re-emerged as a strategic priority for the world's biggest nations, who are keen to lock-in alliances with countries that control vast swaths of resource-rich ocean between the Americas and Asia.

China, in particular, has in recent years expanded its financial and political influence in the Pacific, which have been a diplomatic stronghold for the United Sates and its regional allies since World War Two.

Esper had applauded the Solomons' decision to invalidate the agreement, which he applauded as "an important decision to reinforce sovereignty, transparency, and the rule of law".

Tulagi hosted U.S. bases in World War Two and was the site of the Solomons' capital before it was moved to the island of Guadalcanal.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : EIF launches analyses on 4th Industrial Revolution, climate change and trade landscape
PU
06:07aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond
PU
06:03aBoeing CEO to face tough questions from U.S. lawmakers
RE
06:02aItaly's Newlat targets 200 million euro acquisition in 2020
RE
05:56aHong Kong excludes activist Joshua Wong from upcoming district poll
RE
05:54aSouth Africa Q3 unemployment rate at 29.1%, 11-year high
RE
05:53aZimbabwe hikes fuel prices 12%, hitting inflation-weary consumers
RE
05:53aDON'T OVERBURDEN ECB WITH CLIMATE GOALS : Weidmann
RE
05:52aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : In 2018, 23% more passengers travelled through Slovenian ports than in 2017
PU
05:48aChina downplays Solomon island lease debacle, tells U.S. to stay out
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% on weaker oil prices, hurricane
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group