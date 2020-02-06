Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:40am EST
Chinese President Xi jinping speaks during a meeting with Tedros Adhanom, director general of the World Health Organization, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China's President Xi Jinping is enlisting the state-dominated financial sector in a war against a virus outbreak that has killed more than 500, mobilising lenders, brokerages and fund managers to pump resources into stricken parts of the economy.

Answering Beijing's call, banks are rushing to offer virus-fighting loans at ultra-low rates, investment banks are helping companies issue anti-virus bonds faster, and managers of mutual funds are refraining from selling stocks, to damp market panic.

Concerted efforts to rein in the virus that emerged late last year in the central city of Wuhan highlight the centralized power the ruling Communist Party wields in a sector dominated by state-owned companies.

But the campaign, which has stirred memories of government rescue efforts during a market crash in 2015, deepens concern over corporate governance in China and risks sowing seeds of future trouble.

Wuhan DDMC Culture & Sports Co, a leisure company in the city, won Shanghai Stock Exchange approval to issue bonds of up to 600 million yuan (66.32 million pounds) via a "green channel" created for virus-hit companies, it said on Thursday.

"It's like receiving charcoal on a snowy day," the company, whose operations were wrecked by the epidemic, said on its website.

Three other companies - Zhuhai Huafa Group, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical and China Nanshan Development Group - have raised a combined 2.1 billion yuan ($301 million) this week by issuing bonds via the interbank market, to fund virus-battling efforts.

Proceeds from the debt issuance, which won quicker-than-usual approval from regulators, will fund drug discovery programmes and hospital construction, the companies said.

Regulators have also asked banks to inject cheap funds into virus-stricken areas, and not to withdraw loans from companies suffering the impact. Sectors such as tourism, transport and leisure are the worst-hit.

Bank of Suzhou, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, vowed to cut financing costs for hundreds of small corporate clients and bolster lending.

For companies such as food producers, logistics firms and makers of anti-virus drugs, it will cut the rate on loans by 10 basis points below the lending benchmark, to stand as low as 3.98%.

A loan officer at Bank of China promised special treatment for those defaulting because of virus fallout, saying the central bank would cap interest on loans to firms with operations critical to beating the virus, such as makers of masks and drugs.

He added, "Such companies will enjoy the lowest possible rates."

But the orchestrated support also triggered concerns of moral hazard among some.

"I'm afraid many companies about to go bankrupt will come and say their businesses are affected by the virus outbreak," said a bond fund manager, who declined to be named.

A flurry of government support has helped stabilise stocks in China's equity market after a plunge on Monday.

Regulators have told major mutual fund companies and insurers not to cut net equity positions this week, and urged brokerages to limit short-selling activities by clients, said sources who sought anonymity.

Fund managers were also nudged to do their bit. China's fund association, which is supervised by the securities regulator, said employees at 26 mutual fund houses had put their own money - or more than 2 billion yuan ($287 million) - into fund products since Monday.

Shi Bo, a fund manager at China Southern Asset Management, added his remarks to a chorus of market-soothing views orchestrated by regulators.

"Despite short-term corrections triggered by the new virus outbreak, the long-term uptrend of the A-share market is intact," he wrote this week.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Winni Zhou and Noah Sin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.33% 3.07 End-of-day quote.-8.08%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.97 Delayed Quote.0.17%
WUHAN DDMC CULTURE & SPORTS CO.,LTD. 6.99% 11.78 End-of-day quote.-10.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42aUK seeks big tariff reductions in U.S. trade deal
RE
05:41aCoronavirus may knock 0.1-0.3 pct point off Indonesia's 2020 GDP growth-minister
RE
05:40aOil rises for a second day as OPEC+ weighs coronavirus action
RE
05:40aChina drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus
RE
05:39aHong Kong central bank asks lenders to aid virus-hit borrowers
RE
05:35aNokia's surprise profit rise fails to salvage 2019 dividend
RE
05:33aBritain seeking far-reaching tariff cuts in post Brexit U.S. trade deal
RE
05:27aEXCLUSIVE : China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
RE
05:22aOil rises for a second day as OPEC+ weighs coronavirus action
RE
05:16aValentino CEO says Mayhoola is long term shareholder
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2019
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
5GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group