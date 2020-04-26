Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 05:23am EDT

China is dropping a requirement that a number of key virus care products get domestic regulatory approval before export, as long as they are approved in the importing countries, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

China had been stipulating such extra approval at home since the end of March after several European countries complained that Chinese-made test kits were inaccurate, in effect hampering many firms' efforts to supply global efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

The new ruling applies to products such as coronavirus tests, medical masks, protective suits, infrared thermometers and ventilators.

Products with overseas approval or registration, after relevant verification by a trade group authorized by the commerce ministry, will be allowed for export, Li Xinqian, an official at China?s commerce ministry, said on Sunday during a media briefing.

Zhang Shuwen, the CEO of Liming Bio-products, a biotech firm offering coronavirus tests targeting the overseas market, said he believes the new rule is a "wise" revision to the previous one.

"It's wrong to have a one-size-fits-all policy," Zhang said. "Each country may have different criteria for medicines and medical devices. The priority is to meet the requirement in the countries where the product will be sold, instead of where the product is made."

The previous ban vexed medical device firms in the cities of Hangzhou and Shenzhen, which tried to seek help from local governments, Zhang added.

Many countries around the world have been scrambling to buy or make enough personal protective equipment for medical staff and care workers at risk of infection, and also tests to trace contagion and identify people who can leave quarantine.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Shanghai Newsroom and Se Young Lee; Editing by Gareth Jones, Kevin Liffey and Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aRetail losses from Bank of China oil investment product could hit $1.3 billion - report
RE
06:55aChina's March soybean imports from Brazil fall on cargo delay
RE
06:20aChina's March crude imports from Saudi slip, Russia up 31% - customs
RE
05:51aDaimler says China business picks up again-report
RE
05:23aChina eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus equipment
RE
05:00aSouth Africa seeking $5 bln from multilateral lenders to fight virus -Treasury official
RE
04:59aS.African govt extends deadline for SAA severance deal to May 1
RE
04:33aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : Ramadhan 2020 Timing Hours (April 26th, 2020)
PU
04/25CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's Hainan sees growth in foreign trade
PU
04/25MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Plastic plans fail as pandemic deliveries prevail
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virgin Atlantic says still talking with UK government on coronavirus funds
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Germany flips on smartphone contact tracing, backs Apple and Google
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES RECEIVE EXTRA $9.5 BILLION IN PAYROLL SUPPORT: U.S. Treasury
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : is calling some workers back to California factory - Bloomberg News
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group