Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 02:09am EDT

China is dropping a requirement that a number of key virus care products get domestic regulatory approval before export, as long as they are approved in the importing countries, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

China had been stipulating such extra approval at home since the end of March after several European countries complained that Chinese-made test kits were inaccurate, in effect hampering many firms' efforts to supply global efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

The new ruling applies to products such as coronavirus tests, medical masks, protective suits, infrared thermometers and ventilators.

Products with overseas approval or registration, after relevant verification by a trade group authorized by the commerce ministry, will be allowed for export, Li Xingqian, an official at China?s commerce ministry, said on Sunday during a media briefing.

Zhang Shuwen, the CEO of Liming Bio-products, a biotech firm offering coronavirus tests targeting the overseas market, said he believes the new rule is a "wise" revision to the previous one.

"It's wrong to have a one-size-fits-all policy," Zhang said. "Each country may have different criteria for medicines and medical devices. The priority is to meet the requirement in the countries where the product will be sold, instead of where the product is made."

The previous ban vexed medical device firms in the cities of Hangzhou and Shenzhen, which tried to seek help from local governments, Zhang added.

Many countries around the world have been scrambling to buy or make enough personal protective equipment for medical staff and care workers at risk of infection, and also tests to trace contagion and identify people who can leave quarantine.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of commerce ministry official's first name in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Shanghai Newsroom and Se Young Lee; Editing by Gareth Jones, Kevin Liffey and Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51aGerman companies call for COVID-19 aid to be tied to climate action
RE
02:51aBank of Japan expands stimulus again as pandemic pain deepens
RE
02:47aAsia shares rally as BOJ buys more bonds; U.S. crude skids
RE
02:46aAsia shares rally as BOJ buys more bonds; U.S. crude skids
RE
02:43aChina's HNA Capital says bondholders agree to coupon delay
RE
02:42aA BATTLE FAR FROM OVER : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:38aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister's greetings to the Netherlands on the occasion of the King's Day
PU
02:34aBayer more stringent in glyphosate settlement talks due to downturn
RE
02:29aYen edges up after BOJ, pound gains on hopes of lockdown easing
RE
02:28aEMPIRE METALS : Acquisition of Interest in Australian PGE Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : announces above-market expectations for the first quarter 2020 and updates ..
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
3WTI : WTI : Oil falls, June WTI leads losses on storage fears
4Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : THIS WEEK: Consumer confidence, Q1 GDP, Amazon earns
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group