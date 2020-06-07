Log in
China exports protective materials to 200 countries, regions: white paper

06/07/2020

BEIJING - China exported protective materials to 200 countries and regions from March 1 to May 31 to help them fight against COVID-19, said a white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on June 7.

China's growing exports have provided strong support for the prevention and control efforts of affected countries, said the white paper 'Fighting COVID-19: China in Action.'

The exports included more than 70.6 billion masks, 340 million protective suits, 115 million pairs of goggles, 96,700 ventilators, 225 million test kits, and 40.29 million infrared thermometers, said the document.

China has taken effective measures to control product quality, regulate export procedures, issue guidelines on foreign market access, and strengthen market and export quality supervision, the white paper noted.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 08:10:00 UTC
