Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China extends anti-dumping duties on U.S., EU steel tubes and pipes for five years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

China said on Saturday it would extend anti-dumping duties on certain alloy steel seamless tubes and pipes from the United States and European Union for five years starting May 10.

The decision is part of a final review of anti-dumping duties for the products that had been in place from 2014 to May 2019. Last June, it hiked the tariffs by as much as ten times while the review was underway and those levels of duties now remain in place.

Duties of 101.0% to 147.8% have been imposed on U.S companies including Wyman-Gordon Forgings while European firms such as Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France will be subject to duties of 57.9% to 60.8%, the Commerce Ministry said on its website.

(Reporting by Zhang Min and Kevin Yao; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32pGermany needs another extra budget to cushion coronavirus impact - Merkel ally
RE
11:13pChina extends anti-dumping duties on U.S., EU steel tubes and pipes for five years
RE
11:09pPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Committed on CSR Program While Covid-19 Pandemic in Ramadan
PU
10:23pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy
RE
10:20pCoronavirus inflicts huge U.S. job losses as pandemic breaches White House walls
RE
09:21pU.S. SMALL BUSINESS RESCUE PROGRAM IGNORED CONGRESS : watchdog
RE
09:16pNo 'V'-shape return from devastating U.S. job loss, Fed policymakers say
RE
08:29pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : approves three draft regulations of the minister on the implementation of COVID-19 support measures
PU
08:29pThe government will support employees of the oil shale industry
PU
08:29pRatas discussed with the President of the European Commission the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the new EU budget
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONZA GROUP : LONZA : Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
2COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 | High Nutritional V..
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
4STERLING BANCORP : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Sterl..
5TYSON FOODS, INC. : TYSON FOODS : Axiom Medical Partners with Tyson Foods to Provide Enhanced Healthcare Suppo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group