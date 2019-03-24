Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China finance minister says balancing budget revenue and spending difficult this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 12:36am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Finance Minister, Liu Kun, said on Sunday it will be difficult for the government to balance its budget revenue and spending this year due to various tax and fee cuts planned this year to support growth.

Liu, speaking at the China Development Forum, said the government is still able to balance its budget overall through a variety of means, adding that general central government spending will be cut by more than 10 percent this year.

China plans a 2 trillion yuan ($297.79 billion) reduction in various taxes and fees this year and sees its budget deficit rising slightly to 2.8 percent of its GDP from 2.6 percent last year.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aChina refuses to concede on U.S. demands to ease curbs on tech firms - FT
RE
12:36aChina state planner says will continue reform in oil, rail and electricity
RE
12:36aChina finance minister says balancing budget revenue and spending difficult this year
RE
03/23AI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Group congratulates NSW Premier on election win
PU
03/23FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : North Country Smokehouse Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
03/23Italy signs deals worth 2.5 billion euros with China
RE
03/23CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi, Conte hold talks on elevating China-Italy ties into new era
PU
03/23China confident of achieving key 2019 economic targets, vice premier says
RE
03/23Turkish watchdogs to probe JP Morgan after lira plunge
RE
03/23STAFFORD COUNTY VA : Hires New Chief Financial Officer
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
2China state planner says will continue reform in oil, rail and electricity
3ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : NYAMAGABE: Stalled wheat processing factory hurting farmers' fortunes
4VIACOM : TAYLOR SWIFT, ARIANA GRANDE, ELLEN DEGENERES, ROBERT DOWNEY JR., SHAWN MENDES, ZENDAYA, NOAH CENTINEO..
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : 2019 host, Egypt held by Niger

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.