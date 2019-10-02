China firms complete building Argentina's largest solar farm - Xinhua

The farm, with a total installed capacity of 315 MW and a contract value of $390 million, started construction in April 2018, after Chinese firms PowerChina and Shanghai Electric Power Construction Co. Ltd jointly won a tender to build it, Xinhua said.

State-run Import-Export Bank of China financed 85% of the project over a term of 15 years and in return the province where the farm is built had to purchase most of the materials from Chinese suppliers, Reuters has reported [nL1N2241A1]

The project, known as Cauchari, is a testament to the rising clout of Beijing as a backer of big projects in cash-strapped emerging markets. And it is helping China cement its standing as the world's leader in clean-energy technology.

