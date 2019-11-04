Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China foreign ministry says Xi, Trump have been in touch all along

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 02:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have been in touch all along through various means, when asked when and where the two leaders might meet.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Trump on Friday suggested that he could sign a long-awaited trade agreement with China in the farm state of Iowa.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators have been racing to finalise a text of a 'phase one' agreement for Trump and Xi to sign this month, a process clouded by wrangling over U.S. demands for a timetable of Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products.

A critical date is Dec. 15, when new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports such as laptops, toys and electronics are set to kick in. Both the United States and China have an interest in reaching a deal and averting those tariffs.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aChina says Xi, Trump in continuous touch
RE
03:25aSAUDI ARAMCO VALUE IN BANK RESEARCH VARIES BY MORE THAN $1 TRILLION : sources
RE
03:22aSaudi Aramco value in bank research varies by more than $1 trillion - sources
RE
03:21a'STILL TIME' FOR THAILAND TO SOLVE U.S. DUTY-FREE ISSUE : U.S. commerce secretary
RE
03:18aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Employment and unemployment as measured by the LFS - 3rd quarter of 2019
PU
03:18aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/04RCEP negotiations make major breakthrough
PU
03:18aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $60.19 a barrel Friday, 1 November 2019
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aSouth African rand, stocks gain on Moody's reprieve
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group