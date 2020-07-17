Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China forex regulator says expects current account surplus for second-quarter, first-half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 12:10am EDT

China is expected to post a current account surplus for the second quarter and the first half of 2020, a deputy administrator of the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Wang Chunying also told reporters during a briefing in Beijing that cross-border capital flows will remain stable in the second half of the year.

China posted a $33.7 billion current account deficit for the first three months of the year, with the regulator saying international payments were affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign investment in China's bond and stock markets has picked up sharply in recent months as the economy recovers from the health crisis, pushing equities into a bull market. But Wang said the impact of inflows into stocks has been acceptable so far, and the current account should remain within a reasonable range in the future.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11aDollar supported by virus fears, euro awaits word on stimulus
RE
12:57aTwitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week
RE
12:54aChina's Wuhan declares red alert as floods disrupt supply chains
RE
12:54aJapan's Abe faces anger over backflip on coronavirus-spurred tourism subsidy
RE
12:46aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Automotive Pump Market worth $17.7 billion by 2025
PU
12:31aCOVID-19 : impacts on markets
PU
12:26aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Leading industry projects presented
PU
12:23aSensex, Nifty rise as investors bet on strong earnings
RE
12:21aFSC MEDIA RELEASE : FSC welcomes new fund managers to board pdf
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BETER BED HOLDING N.V. : BETER BED N : Half-year results 2020 - strong performance in first half year with sal..
2AKER ASA : AKER ASA: Second quarter and half-year results 2020 – Net Asset Value of NOK 34.3 billion. Un..
3NCC AB (PUBL) : NCC PUBL : Interim report for the second quarter and first half of 2020
4NORDEA BANK ABP. : Nordea Posts 2Q Net Profit Miss as Loan Losses Rise
5AKER BP ASA : AKER BP : Ine Dolve appointed SVP Operations & Asset Development in Aker BP
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group