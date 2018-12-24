China fourth quarter business confidence index lowest since second quarter of 2017 - central bank survey

The entrepreneurs' confidence index dropped to 67.8 percent in the fourth quarter, 3.4 percentage points lower than in the third quarter, the central bank survey showed.

A separate PBOC survey of urban households showed a decline in the number of respondents believing housing prices will continue to rise in the next quarter. It found that 27.4 percent expect a price increase, down from 33.7 percent in the survey done three months ago.

