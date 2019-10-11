Log in
China has invited Lighthizer, Mnuchin for further trade talks: CNN

10/11/2019 | 01:38pm EDT

(Reuters) - Beijing has officially invited U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and their teams for further trade talks in China, a CNN reporter said in a tweet https://twitter.com/CristinaAlesci/status/1182700642416152583?s=20 on Friday.

The invite is for a meeting that would be held ahead of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile, according to the tweet.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

