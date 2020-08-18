China healthcare, consumer shares fuel strong rally; Hong Kong up

* SSEC 0.4%, CSI300 0.1%, HSI 0.2%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.4%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 2.2%
* FTSE China A50 +0.0%
SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China stocks eked out gains on
Tuesday, extending a previous session's rally, helped by strong
gains in healthcare and consumer stocks.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.1%, to 4,821.10 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.4%, to 3,453.35 points.
** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext added 0.5%,
while the STAR50 index firmed 0.6%.
** Leading the advance, the CSI300 consumer staples index
rose 1.5%, having gained 47% so far this year,
while the CSI300 healthcare index added 1.8% as
investors cheered the progress in the COVID-19 vaccine
development.
** Russia's Petrovax has started a late-stage trial of a
COVID-19 candidate vaccine from CanSino Biologics Inc,
in the country, records show, as the Chinese drug
firm steps up testing abroad to close in on regulatory approval.
** The modest gains came after Monday's strong rally, as
investors turned to financial and other traditional players with
low valuations on more signs of economic recovery.
** The benchmark Shanghai index could break through
its resistance area given the active trading, and as investors
seek opportunities in banking, real estate and construction
stocks with low valuations for the short term, Yin Yue, analyst
with Yuekai Securities said in a report.
** He noted PBOC's medium-term loans injection on Monday
also alleviated market concerns over the tightening of liquidity
following more signs of economic recovery.
** Bucking the broad strength, Huawei suppliers fell as the
U.S. tightened restrictions on the Chinese tech giant.
** The Trump administration on Monday moved to crack down on
Huawei Technologies Co's access to commercially
available chips.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.2%, to
25,385.80 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.5%, to 10,440.21 points.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.72% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.24%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.9304 per U.S. dollar,
0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.9318.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)