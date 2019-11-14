Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China holds in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

China and the United States are holding in-depth discussions on a "phase one" trade agreement, and cancelling tariffs is an important condition to reach such a deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The degree of tariff cancellation should fully reflect the importance of a phase one agreement, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China was "close," but offered no details and warned that he would raise tariffs "substantially" on Chinese goods without such a deal.

Trump's threat was a reference to previously announced tariffs of 15% on about $156 billion of Chinese consumer goods set to take effect on Dec. 15, according to trade experts and a source close to the White House.

Those tariffs would hit video game consoles, computer monitors, Christmas decorations and items given as gifts during the approaching festive season.

Last week, White House advisers said the Dec. 15 tariffs would probably be averted if a phase one trade deal was reached.

Highlighting the volatile state of play in the 16-month long trade war, officials of both sides had said last week they had a deal to roll back tariffs, only to have Trump deny any deal had been agreed.

Trump has used tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods as his primary weapon in the trade war, which is aimed at forcing major changes in China's trade and industrial policies.

The United States is demanding that China end the theft and forced transfer of American intellectual property and curb subsidies to state-owned enterprises, while granting U.S. companies more access to China's markets.

Trump also wants China to vastly increase its purchases of U.S. farm products.

China and the United States were on the brink of a deal in May when Beijing backed away, prompting Trump to raise tariff rates and embark on new rounds of punitive duties.

If an interim deal is finished and signed, it is widely expected to include a U.S. pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15.

But China was also seeking cancellation of other U.S. tariffs put in place since July 2018.

Gao said last week that both countries must simultaneously cancel some tariffs on each other's goods to strike a phase one pact.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aChina's main growth engines falter in October on trade frictions
RE
03:02aChina holds in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal
RE
03:01aSouth Africa's rand slips in early trade as U.S.-China deadlock report weighs
RE
02:57aOil gains on U.S. crude stocks fall, OPEC comments on slower U.S. shale growth
RE
02:56aREUTERS POLL : Trade truce unlikely in 2020 but U.S. recession fears recede - economists
RE
02:54aChina holds in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal
RE
02:51aGerman GDP Rises in 3Q, Avoiding Recession
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:45aMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : UK and Australia Roadshow Presentation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
2HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
3SURTECO GROUP SE : SURTECO GROUP SE: Publication of the Nine-Month Report
4CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
5NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan confirms merger talks with Line, shares jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group