China imports, exports rebound in first half of March - ministry

03/21/2019 | 03:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Containers and trucks are seen on a snowy day at an automated container terminal in Qingdao port

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's imports and exports rebounded in the first half of March, Gao Feng, a commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the overall trade performance in the first quarter remained stable.

China's exports tumbled the most in three years in February while imports fell for a third straight month, pointing to a further slowdown in the economy.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

