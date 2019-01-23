Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China imports record LNG supplies in Dec, remains world's No.2 buyer in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:23am EST
Liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tanks are seen at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December soared 25 percent from the same period a year earlier to a monthly record of 6.29 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday.

The previous record of 5.99 million tonnes was set in November.

For the whole of 2018, imports grew 41 percent from 2017 to a record 53.78 million tonnes, according to the data from the General Administration of Customs. That saw China retain its position as the world's second-buyer buyer of the super-chilled fuel after Japan, having leapfrogged South Korea in 2017.

The 2018 surge came after gas shortages last winter prompted Chinese companies to buy supplies ahead of this winter, with Beijing continuing to push millions of households to shift to gas from coal for heating.

But analysts at IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie are forecasting slower growth this year, at 15-20 percent, as the government move to a more moderate stance in its coal-to-gas push.

"For domestic demand, the focus (this year) of air pollution campaign has changed to clean coal rather than coal-to-gas switching," said Lu Xiao, Beijing-based gas analyst with IHS, speaking before the customs data was released.

WARMER WINTER

Meantime this winter, temperatures have been higher than normal, leaving suppliers with hefty inventories. Dealers said there had been backlogs at some receiving terminals as deliveries were particularly strong in the first few weeks of the winter heating season.

"Because the supplies this time somehow outpaced demand, the pressure was on how to remove the surplus," an official from a state oil and gas importer said, speaking before the customs data was issued.

However, the official, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media, said that oversupply had been gradually easing.

State-run CNOOC, the country's largest LNG importer, had to resell a cargo of LNG at a leased floating tanker meant for emergency demand cover, industry sources said this week.

Growth in appetite for LNG has also been curbed as industrial users including some steel mills and ceramics plants had to restrict production over winter to meet China's anti-pollution targets.

Meanwhile, China's gasoline and diesel exports last year both hit record as state refiners won more quotas to ship surplus fuel.

For the whole of 2018, gasoline exports were up 23 percent from 2017 at 12.88 million tonnes, and diesel rose 7.8 percent to 18.53 million tonnes, according to the data.

Diesel exports in December stood at 1.57 million tonnes and gasoline exports were 1.28 million tonnes, the data showed.

Total refined fuel exports rose 12 percent last year to a record 58.64 million tonnes, customs said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Meng Meng in Beijing; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Chen Aizhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aEuropean companies' fourth-quarter earnings estimates slashed again - Refinitiv data
RE
03:55aChina's December grain imports plunge amid trade disputes - customs
RE
03:54aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : reviews child Policy, Plan of action and Road map towards the prevention of Child marriage
PU
03:50aTHAI BAHT'S STRENGTH IN LINE WITH REGIONAL PEERS : central bank
RE
03:33aU.S. Fed investigating Deutsche's role in Danske money laundering - Bloomberg
RE
03:23aChina imports record LNG supplies in Dec, remains world's No.2 buyer in 2018
RE
03:22aZimbabwe vows bold economic turnaround despite surging prices
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aFrench business morale in January remains at two-year lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : Net Profit Rose 22% to Cap Off Record Year
3ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
4BURBERRY GROUP : BURBERRY : third-quarter same store sales up 1 percent
5METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : 2018 profit misses estimates as growth slows, shares dive

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.