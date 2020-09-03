China imposing temporary anti-subsidy measures on U.S. chemical from Sept 9

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China will impose temporary
anti-subsidy measures on imports from the United States of
n-propanol, a chemical widely used in coating, painting and
cosmetic, starting September 9, the commerce ministry said on
Friday.
The temporary anti-subsidy deposit, imposed on OXEA Corp
will be at 34.2% of the value of exports, while on other
companies including The Dow Chemical Company it will be at
37.7%, according to a statement published by the Ministry of
Commerce.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)