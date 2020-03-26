China industrial firms' Jan-Feb profits slump 38.3% year-on-year

The decline follows December's 6.3% drop and compares with a 14% fall for the same two-month period the previous year.

The reading combines results for January and February to exclude distortions caused by the week-long Lunar New Year.

Liabilities at industrial firms grew 5.3% on year at end-February, versus a 5.4% increase as of end-2019.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.

The decline in profits points to lingering trouble for the manufacturing sector, which is wrestling with a coronavirus epidemic that has severely hurt output and is expected to halve economic growth in the current quarter compared with the previous three months.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)