Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China industrial firms' Jan-Feb profits slump 38.3% year-on-year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 09:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing face masks work on a car seat assembly line at Yanfeng Adient factory in Shanghai

Profits earned by China's industrial firms slid 38.3% year-on-year to 410.7 billion yuan (47.63 billion pounds) in the first two months of 2020, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

The decline follows December's 6.3% drop and compares with a 14% fall for the same two-month period the previous year.

The reading combines results for January and February to exclude distortions caused by the week-long Lunar New Year.

Liabilities at industrial firms grew 5.3% on year at end-February, versus a 5.4% increase as of end-2019.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.

The decline in profits points to lingering trouble for the manufacturing sector, which is wrestling with a coronavirus epidemic that has severely hurt output and is expected to halve economic growth in the current quarter compared with the previous three months.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58pJapan PM says lockdown of Tokyo would have severe impact on economy
RE
10:58pOCC OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF CURRENCY : Statement of the Comptroller of the Currency on the Condition of the Federal Banking System and the Response to COVID-19
PU
10:54pThailand plan 'big scheme' of stimulus to ease virus impact - Deputy Prime Minister
RE
10:53pIndonesia February loan growth slows to 5.93%, 11-year low
RE
10:50pAsia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
RE
10:44pAsia shares rise on more stimulus hopes but dollar loses steam
RE
10:23pChina's industrial firms post steepest fall in profits in a decade
RE
10:19pChina Jan-Feb Industrial Profit Plunged
DJ
10:15pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. prepares crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply - sources
RE
10:13pUTC, Raytheon deal wins U.S. antitrust approval, with divestitures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : EU lawmakers back aid for virus-hit economy in remote vote
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : obtains $13 billion rescue package amid coronavirus shock
4PURE GOLD MINING INC. : PURE GOLD MINING : PROVIDES UPDATE ON MINE CONSTRUCTION AND REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS ..
5LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO., LTD. : LIGHTINTHEBOX : Makes Urgently Needed Medical Supplies Globally Available to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group