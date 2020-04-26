Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China industrial firms' March profits fall 34.9% year-on-year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 09:55pm EDT
Worker pours molten iron into a mould at a mill manufacturing marine engine components in Huaian, Jiangsu

Profits earned by China's industrial firms in March fell 34.9% from a year earlier to 370.66 billion yuan ($52.43 billion), the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The decline compares with a 38.3% slump in January-February, which was the steepest decline since at least 2010.

For January-March, industrial firms' profits fell 36.7% on an annual basis to 781.45 billion yuan.

Liabilities at industrial firms rose 5.4% on year at end-March, versus a 5.3% increase as of end-February.

The industrial profit data covers large firms whose annual revenue exceeds 20 million yuan from their main operations.

The slide in profits reflects continued pressure on China's manufacturing sector, hard-hit by slowing global demand from the coronavirus pandemic and the contraction of China's economy for the first time in nearly 30 years in the first quarter.

($1 = 7.0700 yuan)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08pEXCLUSIVE : Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale - sources
RE
10:02pU.S. economy faces historic shock, with 16% joblessness possible, Trump adviser says
RE
09:55pChina industrial firms' March profits fall 34.9% year-on-year
RE
09:55pU.S. economy faces historic shock, with 16% joblessness possible, Trump adviser says
RE
09:33pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Saudi Arabia, China sign deal to expand coronavirus testing
PU
09:12pFight over next coronavirus aid bill kicks into high gear in U.S. Congress
RE
09:01pBank of Japan to expand stimulus again as pandemic pain deepens
RE
08:36pAsia shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing
RE
08:34pNIKKEI : Yen in tight range before BOJ decision, markets await Fed and ECB
RE
08:18pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Small-Business Loan Program Opens Today, Dairy Farmers Eligible
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : tests screening new merchants for fraud via video calls in pandemic
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
4SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD : SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : says unit begins proceedings against Hin Leong affiliate over ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : announces results for the first quarter 2020 above market expectations. Out..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group