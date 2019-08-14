Log in
China injects 400 billion yuan via one-year MLF, with rate unchanged

08/14/2019 | 10:01pm EDT
People walk past the headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank on Thursday lent 400 billion yuan ($56.90 billion) to financial institutions via its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF), with the interest rate unchanged, it said in a statement.

The move effectively rolled over 383 billion yuan worth of medium-term facility loans that were maturing on the same day and added even more cash.

The interest rate for the one-year MLF was 3.30 percent, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said, the same as in the previous such operation.

The PBOC also injected a net 30 billion yuan into money markets on Thursday through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements. The bank left the interest rate on the seven-day tenor unchanged at 2.55%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD -0.28% 3.57 End-of-day quote.-0.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 7.0431 Delayed Quote.3.35%
