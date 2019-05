An official of the China Foreign Exchange Trading System and National Interbank Funding Center confirmed to Reuters that Baoshang Bank's bonds had been suspended.

Baoshang Bank has 206 outstanding bonds worth a total of 73.83 billion yuan ($10.71 billion), Refinitiv data shows.

On Friday, financial regulators said the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) would take control of Baoshang Bank.

(Reporting by Steven Bian and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)