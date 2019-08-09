Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China iron ore extends losses, logs biggest weekly drop in over 16 months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 04:26am EDT
Man walks by the iron ore blending site at Dalian Port

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's iron ore futures logged their biggest weekly drop in more than 16 months on Friday, slumping for the seventh straight day amid stabilising supply from major miners.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January 2020 delivery, fell as much as 5.4% to 628 yuan ($89.11) a tonne and closed down 3.8% on 639 yuan per tonne.

That marked a weekly loss of 12%, the most since the week ended March 23, 2018.

"Iron ore prices are actually stabilising after the big drop on Wednesday," said Zhuo Guiqiu, analyst from Jinrui Futures, adding that the estimated average cost of production for domestic mines was at around 580-600 yuan per tonne, meaning "there's not much space for another big decline."

China's iron ore imports surged 21% to 91.02 million tonnes in July from the previous month, the highest level since January, boosted by growing shipments from Australia and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the most-active October construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.7% in morning trade to 3,613 yuan per tonne. It closed at 3,591 yuan per tonne on Friday, down 3.3%.

Steel inventories in China stood at 12.99 million tonnes as of Aug. 8, up 1.16 million tonnes, compared with a month earlier, according to data compiled by consultancy Mysteel.

Rebar oversupply has been getting worse since mid-June, Zhuo said, adding that prices need to go lower or mills need to cut production as a result, especially with environmental curbs becoming more lenient.

"The pressure is being passed on to upstream raw material (prices)," he said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China<SH-CCN-IRNOR62> finished at $94.50 a tonne on Thursday, based on SteelHome data.

* Hot-rolled steel, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 2% to 3,598 yuan a tonne.

* Other steelmaking materials were mixed, with Daliancoking coal ending up 0.8% on 1,416 yuan, while coke fell 4.3% to 1,936 yuan a tonne.

* China's producer prices shrank for the first time in three years in July amid slowing demand at home and abroad, stoking deflation worries and putting pressure on Beijing to deliver more stimulus.

* Utilisation rates at China's steel mills across the country averaged 69.48% this week, up from 67.27% a week ago, according to Mysteel.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.11% 4.3864 Delayed Quote.0.17%
GOLD -0.16% 1502.24 Delayed Quote.17.12%
SILVER -0.27% 17.006 Delayed Quote.10.64%
TONGA PA'ANGA / MALTESE LIRA (TOP/MTL) -0.03% 0.160741 Delayed Quote.1.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 7.0774 Delayed Quote.3.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38aUK economy suffers shock 0.2% pre-Brexit contraction in second-quarter, first since 2012
RE
04:38aBOJ may tolerate falls in yield to head off yen spike - ex-BOJ member Shirai
RE
04:36aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Continued progress on BVD eradication
PU
04:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Lower, Yuan Remains Stable
DJ
04:30aCurrency whirlpool sucks in Australia, New Zealand as global trade war rages
RE
04:26aChina iron ore extends losses, logs biggest weekly drop in over 16 months
RE
04:25aBayer soars on report co proposes $8 billion Roundup settlement
RE
04:22aGermany's DIHK slashes exports forecast for 2019
RE
04:21aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Poultry Production
PU
04:21aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Red Meat Production Statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
3WPP GROUP : WPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
4NOVO NORDISK AS : Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 12% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exch..
5INTERPUBLIC GROUP : New client wins help WPP to improved second-quarter trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group