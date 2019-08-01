Log in
China iron ore futures slump nearly 5% amid Brazil supply optimism

08/01/2019 | 10:59pm EDT
Piles of imported iron ore are seen at a port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang

MANILA (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 5% on Friday and were headed for their second weekly loss after Brazil announced a rebound in exports of the steelmaking material in July, as Vale resumed production at its largest mine.

The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, with January 2020 expiry, slumped as much as 4.8% to 720.50 yuan ($103.85) a tonne. It was down 2.5% as of 0242 GMT.

Brazil's iron ore exports rose 16.6% in July from the previous month to 34.3 million tonnes, the highest level in nine months, official data showed on Thursday.

Worries about a global iron ore shortage as a result of Vale mine shutdowns for safety checks following a deadly tailings dam disaster in January pushed Dalian iron ore to record highs this year.

Spot prices hit their highest in more than five years, with recent supply outages in Australia adding to concerns.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore exporter, has been trying to ramp up production and company executives said this week it now has an annual iron ore capacity of 340 million to 345 million tonnes.

"Vale said that 20mt (million tonnes) of the 50mt of capacity that is still offline will be gradually restarted by the end of the year," ANZ Research said in a note. "The remaining 30mt will take two to three years to get back online."

Vale also reiterated its prior forecast for a resumption of production at Samarco, a joint venture with BHP that has been closed since 2015, in the second half of next year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> fell 2.5% to $118 a tonne on Thursday, based on data tracked by SteelHome consultancy. It hit $126.50 on July 3, the highest level since January 2014.

* Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto, which downgraded its guidance on iron ore shipments this year three times since April, on Thursday maintained its forecast for annual shipments of 320 million to 330 million tonnes.

* Amid rising steel inventory in China and seasonally weak domestic demand for the building and manufacturing material, steel futures hit their lowest in six weeks on Friday.

* The most-active construction steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October 2019 delivery, fell as much as 4% to 3,724 yuan a tonne.

* Hot-rolled steel, used in cars and home appliances, lost as much as 3.3% to 3,677 yuan a tonne, its weakest since June 21.

* Other steelmaking inputs were also under pressure, with Dalian coking coal falling as much as 1.2% to 1,375.50 yuan a tonne and coke as much as 6% to 2,000 yuan.

* For the top stories metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Enrico Dela Cruz
