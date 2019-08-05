Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China iron ore, steel futures edge lower on weak demand outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:27pm EDT
Man walks by the iron ore blending site at Dalian Port

MANILA (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures fell in early trade on Tuesday, extending losses into a fourth session, dragged by downbeat outlook for demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China, where steel inventory has piled up due to tepid consumption.

Steel futures were also weaker as prospects for global economic growth and steel consumption dimmed due to the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, with January 2020 expiry, slumped as much as 2.8% to 689 yuan ($97.72) a tonne. It was down 0.6% as of 0147 GMT.

"We have been cautious about iron ore for some time now and continue to maintain that view going into August," said Edward Meir, commodity consultant at INTL FCStone.

"Weaker Chinese steel rebar prices should have more of an impact just as iron ore supply starts to improve," he said in a monthly market outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> plummeted 6.3% to $105 a tonne on Monday, when iron ore futures in both Dalian and Singapore markets crumbled. It was the weakest since June 12 this year, data tracked by SteelHome consultancy showed.

* The most-active construction steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, expiring in October 2019, edged down 0.4% to 3,763 yuan a tonne.

* Hot-rolled steel, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 0.4% to 3,695 yuan a tonne.

* Other steelmaking raw materials were firmer, with Dalian coking coal up 0.5% at 1,411 yuan a tonne, while coke gained 0.9% to 2,062.50 yuan.

* Washington has accused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest point in more than a decade.

* For the top stories metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stocks extended their already substantial losses and the offshore yuan hit an all-time low on Tuesday after Washington designated Beijing a currency manipulator in a rapid escalation of the U.S.-China trade war. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Enrico Dela Cruz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTL FCSTONE INC -3.59% 37.6 Delayed Quote.6.62%
TONGA PA'ANGA / MALTESE LIRA (TOP/MTL) -1.15% 0.162177 Delayed Quote.2.08%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.69% 7.0916 Delayed Quote.1.64%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.05% 7.0489 Delayed Quote.0.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59pEXPLAINER : U.S. branding of China as currency manipulator offers few new remedies
RE
10:56pU.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
10:46pJapan govt will closely watch market moves - Suga
RE
10:45pFEINSTEIN : California Farmers, Families Hurt by ‘Tit-for-Tat Trade War'
PU
10:44pYuan pulls off lows, yen falls as Beijing seen curbing fresh yuan losses
RE
10:30pAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Diggers and Dealers highlights renewed confidence in sector
PU
10:29pChina's yuan hits new lows, PBOC seeks to stem slide
RE
10:27pChina iron ore, steel futures edge lower on weak demand outlook
RE
10:20pStock losses steepen as U.S. puts yuan in crosshairs
RE
10:18pChina's yuan hits new lows, PBOC seeks to stem slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
2HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
3Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
4BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL G..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia plans to extend licence for rare earths producer Lynas - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group