China is confident of keeping yuan basically stable - FX regulator

Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at a financial forum in Shanghai on Thursday that the country's FX market is largely stable with FX reserves steadily rising.

Pan added that China's current account surplus remains in reasonable range, and said Beijing will continue to push ahead with efforts to open up of the capital account.

He noted that the ratio of foreign investors in China's capital market is still low and has huge room for growth.

(Reporting by Li Zheng and David Stanway; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)