Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China, also told a press briefing that local banks had issued another 107.5 billion yuan in loans at favourable rates to small firms and agricultural companies.

The bank will continue to use multiple measures to lead to significantly reduced loan interest rates, he added.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Leng Cheng and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)