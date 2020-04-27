Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

China issues additional special bond quotas to three provinces - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:18pm EDT

China's finance ministry has given three provinces additional advanced quotas for the issuance of local government special bonds, five sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The southeastern province of Jiangxi is already in discussions with underwriters and is preparing to issue special bonds worth 51 billion yuan ($7.20 billion) on May 26, one source familiar with the province's plans told Reuters.

The eastern province of Jiangsu plans to issue 52.9 billion yuan worth of special bonds on May 28, and northern Shandong province is also preparing to issue bonds, the sources said Tuesday on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with media.

In response to a Reuters request for comment, the Ministry of Finance said official statements would appear on its website.

The provinces' new issuance plans come after the finance ministry said on April 20 that it planned to issue an additional 1 trillion yuan in advanced quotas for special bonds, which are used by local governments to fund major infrastructure projects.

China usually sets its yearly quotas for local government bond issuance at its annual parliamentary meeting, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has infected 82,836 people in the mainland and killed more than 4,600, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.0832 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Xiangming Hou in Beijing, and Fang Wu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
10:18pChina issues additional special bond quotas to three provinces - sources
RE
10:03pWorld Bank pandemic bonds will funnel $196 million to 64 poor countries
RE
10:33aItalian Bonds Rally After Country Avoids Rating Downgrade
DJ
02:48aTaper Tantrum II? Fed's slowing Treasury purchases may boost bond yields
RE
04/26BOJ ramps up risky asset buying, pledges unlimited bond buying
RE
04/24Virus-hit Madame Tussauds owner raises 500 million euros in bond sale
RE
04/24Virus-hit Madame Tussauds owner raises 500 million euros in bond sale
RE
04/23Bond market ready for mammoth UK issuance, says DMO chief
RE
04/23UK rushes out £180 billion bond sale to fund pandemic spending surge
RE
04/23West African countries to issue $1.4 billion in coronavirus bonds
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
4Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street jumps on lockdown easing hopes
5COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY : COHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group