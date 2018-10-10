China issues rules for online financial bodies to battle money laundering

The institutions must set up internal control mechanisms for combating money laundering and terrorism financing, follow "know your customer" (KYC) rules, and report large and suspicious transactions in a timely fashion, the central bank said.

The rules will take effect on Jan. 1, it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China said it would improve its supervision mechanism for fighting money laundering and for countering terrorism financing.

(Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk and Shu Zhang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)