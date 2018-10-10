Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China issues rules for online financial bodies to battle money laundering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:39pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - A woman walks past the headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank on Wednesday issued anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations for online financial institutions, as part of Beijing's efforts to rein in financial risks.

The institutions must set up internal control mechanisms for combating money laundering and terrorism financing, follow "know your customer" (KYC) rules, and report large and suspicious transactions in a timely fashion, the central bank said.

The rules will take effect on Jan. 1, it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China said it would improve its supervision mechanism for fighting money laundering and for countering terrorism financing.

(Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk and Shu Zhang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pEXCLUSIVE : German government cuts growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 - document
RE
01:36pEXCLUSIVE -GERMAN GOVERNMENT CUTS GROWTH FORECASTS FOR 2018 AND 2019 : document
RE
01:36pGerman govt sees trade conflict escalation as top economic risk- document
RE
01:34pIMF, WORLD BANK ENDORSE ZIMBABWE'S PLAN TO CLEAR ARREARS : finance minister
RE
01:25pEXCLUSIVE : Bank of England takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
RE
01:23pOil steady as IMF cuts outlook, Michael hits U.S. Gulf
RE
01:20pSwiss top court knocks down bid to extend banking secrecy
RE
01:17pEuro steadies as dollar rally takes a breather
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.