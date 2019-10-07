Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China joins Asian shares in cautious advance ahead of trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 10:59pm EDT
An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works in front of monitors in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares inched up on Tuesday, with Chinese shares making modest gains after a week-long holiday, though investors remained cautious over U.S.-China trade talks after President Donald Trump said a quick trade deal was unlikely.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.0% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.73%, led by gains in tech shares in South Korea and Taiwan.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics rose 1.2% after its profit guidance. The semiconductor firm said its third-quarter operating profit likely fell 56% on a downturn in global memory chip prices, but that was better than what analysts had anticipated.

Taiwan's stock index gained 0.7% to hit five-month highs while Hong Kong shares extended gains after the territory's leader said she had no plans to use the emergency regulation ordinance to introduce other laws.

Shanghai shares rose 0.3% after the week-long break though gains were led mainly by defensive shares ahead of the crucial trade talks.

Spending on retail goods and dining during China's National Day holidays returned to growth this year, offering unexpected respite to an economy that has been expanding at its weakest pace in almost three decades.

Still a private survey showed China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in seven months in September.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.45% on Monday, unable to sustain gains made after positive tweets and news headlines about the trade talks.

"Given the importance of the event, markets will be extremely nervous. I expect things to stay this way for now. On the whole, markets are not that optimistic about the outlook," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators on Monday launched two days of talks aimed at paving the way later this week for the first minister-level negotiations in months.

But prospects for progress in U.S.-China trade talks dimmed after Washington blacklisted Chinese companies over Beijing's treatment of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities.

Among those blacklisted, trading in video surveillance company Hikvision was suspended while voice recognition front-runner IFLYTEK Co fell as much as 3.1%.

Trump also said he hoped China found a humane and peaceful resolution to the ongoing political protests in Hong Kong, and warned the situation had the potential to hurt trade talks.

The bilateral talks are getting underway ahead of a scheduled increase in U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, to 30% from 25% on Oct. 15.

Trump has said the tariff increase will take effect if no progress is made in the negotiations.

"This ongoing trade-war discussion is a much more secular theme rather than something that is going to be resolved in the next couple of days," said Maurice Meijers, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Dutch fund manager Robeco in Singapore.

Meijers said he doesn't expect a sudden massive breakthrough that would give markets reason to rally. "That's very unlikely, I'll expect this to be an ongoing theme."

In the currency market, the Turkish lira steadied for now after declining more than 2% on Monday over concerns about Ankara's planned incursion in northern Syria.

Trump threatened to destroy Turkey's economy if Ankara takes a planned military strike in Syria too far even though the U.S. leader himself has opened the door for a Turkish incursion.

The lira traded at 5.837 per dollar, near its weakest level since Sept. 2.

Major currencies were more range-bound.

The euro stood at $1.0973, with its recovery from its 2-1/2-year low of $1.10879 hit a week ago meeting a strong resistance around $1.10.

The dollar traded at 107.40 yen, up 0.15% after having found some support around 106.50 yen in the past few sessions.

Sterling traded at $1.2290, capped by concerns that sizeable differences between Britain and the European Union remained for striking a Brexit withdrawal deal.

The yuan gained 0.35% to 7.1269 yuan per dollar after the Chinese central bank set a stronger-than-expected mid-point.

U.S. debt yields jumped back as $78 billion in note and bond supply slated for auction this week helped push prices lower after last week's dramatic rise.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield last stood at 1.575%.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, as unrest in oil-producing countries Iraq and Ecuador raised concerns of supply disruption.

Brent crude futures rose 0.51% to $58.65 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.61% to $53.07 per barrel.

(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 26478.02 Delayed Quote.13.51%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.89241 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 7725.12947 Delayed Quote.20.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.33% 7956.293634 Delayed Quote.18.64%
NIKKEI 225 -0.16% 21375.25 Real-time Quote.6.63%
S&P 500 -0.45% 2938.79 Delayed Quote.17.23%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 0.06% 1665.5 End-of-day quote.9.46%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.82% 3617 End-of-day quote.0.56%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -0.72% 4005 End-of-day quote.1.96%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.05% 7.1257 Delayed Quote.3.96%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.06% 5.8375 Delayed Quote.8.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aJapan's August household spending rises for 9th month, but wages fall
RE
12:12aJapan's real wages drop for eighth straight month in August
RE
12:07aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Professional Development Available to OABA Members Through Partnership with OSU Leadership Center
PU
12:02aHong Kong leader says no plan to use emergency powers for other laws
RE
12:02aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Tetsushi Sonobe New Dean of Asian Development Bank Institute
PU
12:02aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Plans $404 Million to Support Tajikistan's Development from 2020–2022
PU
12:01aOil edges higher on supply worries; eyes on trade talks
RE
10/07Hong Kong leader says no plan to use emergency powers for other laws
RE
10/07Hopes for a deal dim as U.S.-China trade talks get underway in tense atmosphere
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hopes for a deal dim as U.S.-China trade talks get underway in tense atmosphere
2U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
3FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
4No-deal Brexit likely to push UK budget deficit to 100 billion pounds - IFS
5HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist, Citing Repression of Muslim Minor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group