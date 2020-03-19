Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China keeps lending benchmark unchanged but stimulus needed as virus hit worsens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 10:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged on Friday, defying expectations for a reduction to ease borrowing costs in an economy jolted by widespread disruptions to businesses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) <CNYLPR1Y=CFXS> was left unchanged at 4.05% from the previous monthly fixing while the five-year LPR <CNYLPR5Y=CFXS> remained at 4.75%.

Analysts said the unchanged rate suggests policymakers may think recent measures are enough to help the economy in the immediate term, after the central bank last week cut the amount of reserves commercial banks are required to hold.

Forty respondents, or 71.4% of all participants, in a Reuters snap survey had expected a reduction in the LPR, with 36 predicting either a five basis point or 10 basis point cut in the one-year tenor and no change to the five-year rate.

But while the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has rolled out powerful easing measures since the coronavirus outbreak, many economists said it was still not enough to revive demand in the current environment.

"The lack of any cut this month means that the LPR is still only 10 basis points lower than it was at the end of last year, following a small cut in February," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

"But with the economy unlikely to get back on track until next year, further monetary easing will be needed to help address the continued strain on corporate and households balance sheets."

The virus situation has gradually stabilised in mainland China with no new domestic transmissions reported on Thursday for the first time, raising hopes that strict containment efforts to stop the spread of the virus are working.

But the situation overseas remains concerning. With over 242,000 infections and nearly 10,000 deaths, the epidemic has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. The PBOC revamped the mechanism to price LPR in August, loosely pegging it to the medium-term lending facility rate.

The PBOC left borrowing cost on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans unchanged on Monday, despite its U.S. counterpart's decision to slash interest rates to near zero to counteract the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou & Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30p'Buy as much as possible' - Taiwan sees boon to panic buying
RE
11:20pLatest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:07pCoronavirus deaths in Italy overtake China as economic damage mounts
RE
11:04pLatin American airlines slash flights, salaries in response to coronavirus
RE
10:45pAsia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
RE
10:40pAsia shares bounce after rout, rush for dollars causing stress
RE
10:40pPBOC to Issue CNY10 Billion Central Bank Bills in Hong Kong on March 26
DJ
10:33pMIKE ROUNDS : Rounds Unveils Three-Pronged Approach to Address Cattle Market Crisis
PU
10:33pQuarterly Economic Review, December 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australian banks offer business loan relief, government readies coro..
3Adhesive Films Market | Need for Adhesive Films in APAC to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
4U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : CALTEX AUSTRALIA : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group