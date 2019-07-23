Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China launches anti-dumping probe on U.S. propanol - ministry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 12:52am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry has launched an anti-dumping investigation on imports from the United States of propanol, used as a printing ink solvent for food packaging and to make antibiotics, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The period of the anti-dumping investigation, which will include related products, is from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018, and the industrial damage investigation period is from Jan. 1, 2015, to Dec. 31, 2018, the statement said.

The probe will be conducted from July 23, 2019 and is expected to be completed in one year. In special cases it could be extended to Jan. 23, 2021.

China launched the review amid an ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington that has roiled global markets.

An anti-dumping investigation application was formally submitted by domestic companies Nanjing Nuoao New Material Co, Nanjing Rongxin Chemical Co., Ltd and Zibo Nalcohol Chemical Co., Ltd on June 14, the ministry said.

The companies produced more than 50% of China's total output of propanol and similar products from 2015 to 2018, according to evidence from the companies and a preliminary review by the ministry.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aChina June pork imports surge 62.8% from a year earlier
RE
01:16aSingapore Inflation Slowed to 0.6% in June
DJ
01:08aSterling in defensive mood on concerns about no-deal Brexit
RE
01:05aUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : 28 companies with combined market cap of $1.3 trillion step up to new level of climate ambition
PU
12:52aChina launches anti-dumping probe on U.S. propanol - ministry
RE
12:47aChina says needs 'arduous efforts' to meet 2019 industrial output goal
RE
12:43aChina's STAR Market stocks trim massive gains on second wild day of trade
RE
12:35aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New technology helps researchers decrease emissions at coal plants
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
3RBB BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
4PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Resource Acquisition
5UBS GROUP : UBS : posts surprise second quarter profit boost
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group