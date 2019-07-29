Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China launches low-tax pilot schemes to support SMEs - Xinhua

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China plans to allocate 2 billion yuan ($290.16 million) to a low-tax pilot scheme to bolster small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in urban areas, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

SMEs have historically struggled to get financing in China as traditional banks rely less on complex risk assessments and more on securing assets for collateral, which many smaller firms lack.

With recent closures of peer-to-peer lending platforms - which often financed SMEs - smaller firms have found it increasingly difficult to source funds as the economy continues to slide.

The new pilot schemes are overseen by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the People's Bank of China and the China Insurance and Banking Regulatory Commission, said Xinhua, citing an anonymous person from the finance ministry.

The schemes will cover 60 cities for three years from 2019 and will help reduce tax and fees for SMEs, Xinhua added.

(Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.7 End-of-day quote.2.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.8929 Delayed Quote.0.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:47pCrypto Industry Leader, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire to Testify Before the Senate Banking Committee About Regulations for Blockchain and Crypto
BU
08:43pOil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut
RE
08:32pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen trades near three-week low before BOJ, Fed meetings
RE
08:13pJapan factory output slumps in June as trade war bites
RE
07:55pChina launches low-tax pilot schemes to support SMEs - Xinhua
RE
07:26pTSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet
RE
07:22pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor over 674 million euro tax bill - FT
RE
07:15pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to roll out guideline on improving steelmaking efficiency
PU
07:10pUPPER HUNTER SHIRE COUNCIL : Staying dry and staying safe at Scone Saleyards
PU
06:27pJ&J says FTC probing efforts to protect arthritis drug Remicade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
5NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group