Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China launches two-month probe into abuses of new tax rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 06:30am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's tax authority has launched a two-month investigation into tax-related third-party service providers to ensure companies do not incur additional costs as Beijing presses for tax reforms and fee cuts.

China plans billions of dollars in tax cuts and infrastructure spending to shore up economic growth at its weakest in almost 30 years due to softer domestic demand and a trade war with the United States.

The inspections of tax-related service companies and agencies will be carried out across the country until May 31, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing a statement by the State Taxation Administration.

The campaign will focus on service providers which may have sold companies unnecessary services or products, or unfairly hiked service charges as companies adjust to Beijing's new rules intended to ease strained corporate balance sheets by cutting trillions of yuan in taxes and fees.

Tax officials at any level who are found to have colluded with third-party agencies suspected of wrongdoing will be removed from their posts and handed over to judicial authorities, the statement said.

Premier Li Keqiang said during the annual Boao forum on Thursday that the taxation department should promptly prevent abuses by service providers that offset the positive effect of tax reduction.

Li announced earlier this month that China would cut the value-added tax (VAT) for the manufacturing sector to 13 percent from 16 percent, effective on April 1. VAT for the transport and construction sectors would also be cut to 9 percent from 10 percent.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aECB's hawkish Knot makes dovish sounds on rates long-term
RE
06:53aTunisia increases fuel prices again
RE
06:30aChina launches two-month probe into abuses of new tax rules
RE
05:13aChina March factory activity grows for first time in four months, but exports weak
RE
05:02aKUWAIT FUND FOR ARAB ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT : Signature of Loan Agreement of Kuwaiti Dinars 5 Million for the Financing of the Expansion of Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Networks Project in the Republic of Suriname and Signature of Project Administration Agreement
PU
04:40aSouth African fuel prices to jump almost 9 percent in April
RE
03:53aChina Manufacturing Gauge Hits Six-Month High -- Update
DJ
03:38aSouth Africa's Denel may wind down manufacturing for Airbus A400M
RE
03/30China's services activity quickens in March - official PMI
RE
03/30FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Market of Choice, Inc. Recalls Pork and Poultry Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDIS GAINED ACCESS TO AMAZON CEO BEZOS' PHONE: Bezos' security chief
2VARTA AG : VARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Regarding Swedbank and The Swedish Economic Crime Authority (EBM)
4LYFT INC : LYFT : goes public
5ARA LAWSUIT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About