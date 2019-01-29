Log in
China lawmakers review new draft foreign investment law adding anti-monopoly rules

0
01/29/2019 | 06:44am EST
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's lawmakers have discussed adding anti-monopoly rules to draft legislation on foreign investment, Chinese state radio reported on Tuesday, without offering further details.

China in December published a draft foreign investment law that simplifies existing regulations, strengthens intellectual property protection and bans illegal government "interference" in foreign business operations.

A separate report by the official Xinhua news agency said lawmakers reviewed a new draft of the legislation that added wording that prohibits the government from expropriating or requisitioning foreign investment except under "particular circumstances and in the public interest."

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)

