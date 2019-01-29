China lawmakers review new draft foreign investment law adding anti-monopoly rules

China in December published a draft foreign investment law that simplifies existing regulations, strengthens intellectual property protection and bans illegal government "interference" in foreign business operations.

A separate report by the official Xinhua news agency said lawmakers reviewed a new draft of the legislation that added wording that prohibits the government from expropriating or requisitioning foreign investment except under "particular circumstances and in the public interest."

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)