China lifts restrictions on foreign-invested rating agencies in bond market
07/20/2019 | 03:52am EDT
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will permit foreign-invested rating agencies to give ratings to all forms of interbank market and exchange-traded bonds, the country's central bank said in a notice published on Saturday.
The People's Bank of China said it would also allow more qualified foreign-invested rating institutions to develop credit-rating businesses for the interbank market and exchange-traded bonds.