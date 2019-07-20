Log in
China lifts restrictions on foreign-invested rating agencies in bond market

07/20/2019 | 03:52am EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will permit foreign-invested rating agencies to give ratings to all forms of interbank market and exchange-traded bonds, the country's central bank said in a notice published on Saturday.

The People's Bank of China said it would also allow more qualified foreign-invested rating institutions to develop credit-rating businesses for the interbank market and exchange-traded bonds.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and David Stanway)

