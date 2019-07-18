China lifts yuan mid-point to strongest in two-and-a-half weeks
0
07/18/2019 | 09:32pm EDT
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank on Friday lifted its official yuan midpoint to 6.8635 per dollar, the strongest in 2-1/2 weeks, tracking weakness in the greenback after a U.S. Federal Reserve official bolstered market bets of an interest rate cut later this month.
Friday's midpoint <CNY=PBOC> was 126 pips, or 0.18 percent, firmer than the previous fix of 6.8761 and was the strongest since July 2.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)