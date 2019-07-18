Log in
China lifts yuan mid-point to strongest in two-and-a-half weeks

07/18/2019
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank on Friday lifted its official yuan midpoint to 6.8635 per dollar, the strongest in 2-1/2 weeks, tracking weakness in the greenback after a U.S. Federal Reserve official bolstered market bets of an interest rate cut later this month.

Friday's midpoint <CNY=PBOC> was 126 pips, or 0.18 percent, firmer than the previous fix of 6.8761 and was the strongest since July 2.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.8735 Delayed Quote.0.14%
